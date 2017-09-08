Garage sites owned by Chesterfield Borough Council sold at auction for more than £90,000

Three garage sites owned by Chesterfield Borough Council have sold at auction for a combined total of more than £90,000.

And one of them, a garage site on Newbridge Street, Old Whittington, sold for £54,000.

The other two sites, on Ireland Street, Staveley and at Hardwick Street in Chesterfield, sold for £18,000 and £18,500 respectively.

Adrian Little, Head of the Auction Department at Mark Jenkinson and Son, said: “These offered modest incomes from existing garage plots at the same time as offering potential for future development.

“A council representative was delighted with the results which exceeded all expectations."