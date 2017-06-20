Council offers over 100 apprenticeships in Derbyshire

From bricklaying to school catering, there's a wide range of apprenticeships on offer for young people in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire County Council currently has more than 100 apprenticeships, in the following occupations, up for grabs:

adult care catering

bricklaying

business administration

construction technician

digital learning and design

electrical

estimating

health and social care

horticulture

infrastructure technician

joiner

mechanic - heavy motor vehicle

mechanic - light vehicle

painting

plumbing

road working

roofing

school catering

street lighting

surveying technician.

The council's Cabinet Member for Council Services, Councillor Angelique Foster, said: "Apprenticeships are a great way for a young person to get a start on the career ladder and I'm delighted that we have so many opportunities available.

"With an apprenticeship you can earn while you learn, receive on-the-job training and gain a qualification that employers really value."

Applications are available to anyone aged over 16, either school leavers or those looking to train in something new.

The closing date for applications is July 16.

Find out more here.