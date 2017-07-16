Business owner questions ‘crazy’ decision to close A617 Hasland by-pass this weekend

A Chesterfield business owner has questioned the ‘crazy’ decision to close a main road in the town this weekend.

The A617 Hasland by-pass has been closed yesterday and today for resurfacing works by Derbyshire County Council.

Heavy traffic on the Horns Bridge roundabout yesterday.

Owner of Timberland Motor Homes, Kevin Cain, claims his business, opposite the Esso garage on the A617, has lost out on thousands of pounds because of a blunder with a road sign.

“The only sign that was put up was already too far into the road works so people can’t see it,” Mr Caines said.

“People would have to drive into the roadworks and the cones - it is worthless.”

The roadworks caused heavy traffic yesterday lunchtime and motorists voiced their anger at an apparent lack of traffic management.

Some motorists claimed to have been stuck in queues of traffic for more than one hour.

The eastbound carriageway – from the A61 Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield towards junction 29 of the M1 - was closed from 5am to 11pm yesterday (July 15).

The westbound carriageway – from junction 29 of the M1 towards the A61 Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield - is closed between the same times on today (July 16).

When the road reopens some lane closures will be in place to manage the traffic through the newly-laid surface.

Mr Caines told the Derbyshire Times: “As a local business you would think the council would bust a gut to keep us here. It is shocking.

“Sunday is our busiest day of the week and we have missed out on thousands of pounds.

“I don’t understand why they did not do it in the evening. It is crazy to do it on a weekend.

“It is the main road coming into Chesterfield and out of Chesterfield. It is mayhem.”

The Derbyshire Times has contacted Derbyshire County Council for a comment and will publish their response when we receive it.

*Work to sweep the road of loose chippings and replace road markings is scheduled to start tomorrow (Monday). While this is done, both directions of the by-pass will close between 7pm and 5am from until Sunday, 30 July. Signed diversions are in place. The diversion is the A61 Horns Bridge to Clay Cross, Harris Way, Bridge Street, Furnace Hill Road, the A6175 Market Street to the A6175 Heath Road and the A617 Heath Roundabout, and vice versa. Other local roads are useable by light traffic

