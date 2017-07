Thieves escaped with a large quantity of cigarettes after raiding a Bakewell shop.

Police were alerted by the alarms sounding at the store on Water Lane at around 2am on Monday, July 3.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or with any information should call PC James Lindsay on 101, quoting reference 17*280385, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.