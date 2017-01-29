Building firm raises charity cash for Macmillan

Almost £500 has been generously donated to Macmillan Cancer Support by building firm G F Tomlinson, thanks to a fundraising event which included the exclusive auction of a signed Chesterfield FC shirt and annual coffee morning.

A cheque was presented to Gini Smith from Macmillan Cancer Support by Andy Hughes from the firm.

The staff auctioned the signed Chesterfield Football Club shirt for an impressive £250 at the annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event last year.

A further £215 was raised from the sale of sausage and bacon cobs, a variety of cakes and a game of ‘guess how many spots on the cake’ as employees raised much-needed funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

G F Tomlinson managing director Andy Sewards, said: “At G F Tomlinson we are committed to supporting the local community and this event is a great example of the fundraising efforts that our team get involved in. Everyone came together to pull off a great coffee morning with a difference to help out a fantastic cause.”

The Macmillan event was just the latest charity fundraising effort by G F Tomlinson – the company has lent its support to a number of charitable causes over the years.

For more visit: www.macmillan.org.uk.