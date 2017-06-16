Bubblers invited to sign up to fun, frothy charity event

Bubblers in Matlock have just a few weeks left to sign up to a fun, frothy, charity event in Derbyshire.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, which cares for youngsters with life-limiting illnesses across Derbyshire, is staging its Bubble Rush at Markeaton Park, on Saturday, July 8. The 5k family event, which is pushchair and wheelchair friendly, sees participants running, walking or jogging through colourful stations of foaming, frothy bubbles. Entry is £25 for over 16s, £7.50 for under 16s and under three go free. For more visit www.rainbows.co.uk/bubble.