Expect delays if you are travelling on southbound on the M1 as a broken down vehicle has shut one of the lanes.

The vehicle broke down today, Saturday, July 29 at just before 10am between junction 28, for Mansfield and junction 29 for Chesterfield.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “There is one of four lanes closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10.30am and 10.45am.”