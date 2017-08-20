Broken down vehicle closes lane on M1 near Chesterfield

A broken down vehicle has closed one lane on the M1 near Chesterfield.
The incident took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 29a.
The Highways Agency say the event is expected to clear between 1.45pm and 2.00pm.
