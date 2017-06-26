BREXIT ONE YEAR ON: What you had to say

A year has passed since Britain voted to leave the European Union.

In Chesterfield, more than 35,000 people voted to leave. And it seems you've not changed your mind, even 12 months down the line.

On Friday, on the Derbyshire Times Facebook page, we asked you to use the Facebook Reactions tools to answer this question - A year after the UK voted for Brexit, how would you vote if the referendum was today?

Just over two hundred of you, 207, said you'd vote remain but 233 said they would vote leave.

We also asked you, on our live morning feed, if you felt better informed, a year after the referendum, about Brexit and what it means for us.

Sixty per cent of those who answered this question said no, with just 40 per cent choosing yes.

It's an issue which always gets you talking.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Richard Sleigh said: "Voted Remain & would still vote Remain."

Kieran Andrew Cobley added: "I think if 16 year old's were allowed to vote the result would have been remain, can't believe people like my brother who was 16 at the time of the referendum were not allowed to have a vote on something that could impact massively on their future."

Kathryn Evans commented: "I'm an older person - and I voted to leave - but I was talking to a much older person - in their 90's and I said thinking back it's caused so much trouble in our country - I would have voted remain. He agreed he would with hindsight. Hindsight is a wonderful thing - they say."

And Neil Brailsford said: "Remain. Haven't changed my mind. Vote based on lies, ignorance, and in some cases, pure stupidity and a false sense of patriotism."