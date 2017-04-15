BREAKING NEWS: Town centre bar and restaurant ‘to go into administration’

A Chesterfield bar and restaurant is to go into administration - less than a year after opening.

According to The Business Desk, York House on St Mary’s Gate - which only opened last August - has brought in Restart BTi as administrators.

A spokesperson confirmed the business was to go into administration but said the bar would not be closing.

They also claimed no jobs would be lost as a result of the move.

The bar, which is owned by Christina and Daniel Power, serves breakfast and pastries in the morning as well as lunches and tapas.

Drinks include real ales, craft beer, wines, prosecco and cocktails.

When the bar, brasserie and delicatessen opened last August, Daniel Power told the Derbyshire Times: “We are proud to be moving into this prestigious area and extremely excited about working with other local businesses, helping to give Chesterfield and its visitors a greater eating and drinking experience.”

The Abacus closed last January after the company which ran it, Enjoy Pubs, was shut down following an insolvency investigation.

Before that, the building was home to the Barracuda bar.