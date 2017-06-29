BREAKING NEWS: Queen’s Park travellers ‘will be here a week’

The travellers who last night arrived on a Chesterfield town centre car park say they will be there a week.

The Queen’s Park north car park is currently closed after around 12 caravans and cars descended on the site yesterday evening.

Chesterfield Borough Council say they are currently looking into the matter and will make a statement later.

One woman, who was doing laundry outside with her children, said the group intended to stay at the site for ‘one week’.

She said her family were from Norway and had come to Chesterfield ‘for a holiday’.

Other cars in the group, however, had registrations from a host of other European countries including France, Germany and Luxembourg.

When asked about the possible impact of their arrival on the forthcoming Festival of Cricket - due to start on Monday, July 3 - the woman shrugged.

Simon Yorke, who was passing through the car park on Thursday morning, said he thought the actions of the travellers were ‘disgusting’.

He said: “I know it is their way of life but I don’t think the rest of us should be paying for it.

“Why should our lives be disrupted - we can’t just decide we are going to stay somewhere because we feel like it.

“Where is everyone else going to park?”

Chesterfield Borough Council’s statement will be published in full as soon as we receive it.