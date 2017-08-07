BREAKING NEWS: Man hospitalised after New Tupton ‘stabbing’

A man has been taken to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in New Tupton.

The incident took place at around 11am this morning when police were called to an altercation on Green Lane.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the men involved was stabbed by the other.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and another man in his 20s has been taken to hospital.

The witness said the 29-year-old man was arrested at his home half an hour later.

Police say they do not have any information at the moment about the severity of the man’s injuries and did now know to which hospital he had been taken.

They also say officers are still at the scene and an investigation has begun.

More news on this developing story will follow as we get it.