BREAKING NEWS: Investigation launched after man dies in Chesterfield

Police have launched an investigation after a man died in Chesterfield.

Officers were called to a house in Chiltern Close at 7.15am today (Sunday, September 17) after the body of a man was found by paramedics.

A photo of the scene in Loundsley Green.

They are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the house this morning to call them on 101 quoting incident 264 of today.

PHOTOS: Police cordon off house in Chesterfield

Earlier, two police officers were standing guard at the front door of the property, which is off Cuttholme Road in Loundsley Green.

An eyewitness told the Derbyshire Times that there had been three ambulances, three police cars and what they said looked like detectives at the house since early this morning.