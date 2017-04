Firefighters are tackling a house fire on Pilsley Road in Danesmoor.

The road has been closed off and police and the air ambulance are in attendance.

A fire service spokesman said crews from Clay Cross, Chesterfield and Matlock arrived at the scene of the blaze at 12 noon.

It was initally thought there were people in the house but this was not the case.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.