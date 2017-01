An air ambulance was called after a car overturned following a collision on Market Street South Normanton this afternoon (Wednesday January 4).

The white Ford Fiesta flipped onto its roof after it was in collision with an Audi car at around 2.30pm.

Police closed the road and ambulance services attended the scene.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said a paramedic had called for an air ambulance.

