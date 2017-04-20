BREAKING: Girl, aged 16, died after being hit by train at Meadowhall

A girl, aged 16, died after she was struck by a train at Meadowhall.

The teenager was struck by a train at Meadowhall station at around 8pm last night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Trains were halted for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Meadowhall station at around 8pm yesterday to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

“We attended along with paramedics but sadly a 16-year-old girl died at the scene.

“Her next of kin has been informed.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”