Boyband star rushed to hospital after Aladdin panto at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre

Boyband star Lee Brennan suffered a serious injury while performing in panto Aladdin at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre on Boxing Day.

The lead singer of 90s boyband 911 tore his calf muscle during an on-stage dance routine and will be on crutches for up to six weeks.

The 43-year-old was taken to A&E at Chesterfield Royal Hospital after tweeting ‘I think I may have ripped my calf muscle’.

He later took to Twitter to say: “So I’ve torn my calf muscle and I’m on crutches and have a 4-6 week recovery.”

Lee also retweeted a picture of himself back on stage the following night on crutches.

He stars alongside Atomic Kitten’s Liz McClarnon as Princess Jasmine in the production.

