Bowling club members back Mayor’s Appeal

Members of Chesterfield Bowling Club have raised vital funds for the Mayor’s Appeal thanks to the annual charitable Mayor’s Cup Competition held at the historic bowling green on Beetwell Street on July 12.

Bowling club president Bob Meakin presented a cheque for £340 to the Mayor of Chesterfield Councillor Maureen Davenport, who also competed in the fundraising competition – her first ever venture on to a bowling green.

The actual winner of this year’s Mayor’s Cup competition was Geoff Mitchell, who will be presented with the trophy at the club’s annual dinner in November.

After a buffet supper in the clubhouse, the mayor thanked Chesterfield bowling club members for their hospitality and generous donation.

She explained that the Mayor’s Appeal is this year supporting two local charity projects – provision of a quiet garden for contemplation and relaxation at the new NGS McMillan Cancer Support Centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, and providing assistance to improve facilities at the Chesterfield Child Contact Centre.