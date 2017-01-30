Bouncers in Chesterfield checked out by police

Police licensing officers have been carrying out checks on door staff working at pubs in Chesterfield.

Together with the Security Industry Authority (SIA) officers checked numerous pubs and bars in the town on Saturday, January 14.

They were making sure door supervisors, and the venues they were working at, had valid licences and were correctly displayed.

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) is the organisation responsible for regulating the private security industry in the UK.

Sgt. Nick Booth, of the North Division Licensing Team, said: “This partnership initiative shows our commitment to ensuring that individuals who are working as door supervisors are properly trained, authorised and licenced.

“We continue to work to keep pubs, clubs and premises in our area safe and pleasant for those who want to enjoy a night out and further checks will be planned in the future.”

Anyone with any information about issues surrounding the night time economy should contact the North Division Licensing Team by calling 101, the non-emergency number for Derbyshire police.