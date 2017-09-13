Boozy motorist temporarily banned from driving after Chesterfield crash

A drink-driver has been given a suspended prison sentence and temporarily banned from getting behind the wheel after a two-car crash left an elderly woman injured.

On Tuesday, Chesterfield magistrates' court heard how Andrew Ward, 35, of Howells Place, Mastin Moor, was driving his Mazda3 while under the influence of alcohol along Saltergate in Chesterfield on the afternoon of Monday, August 28.

Police said Ward collided with a Ford Fiesta which was being driven by an elderly lady who had to be taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with a suspected broken wrist.

He was breathalysed and found to have 132 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Ward admitted drink-driving.

Magistrates gave him an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified him from driving for 32 months - but this may be reduced if he completes a course.

He was also handed a 16-week curfew, fined and ordered to pay court costs.