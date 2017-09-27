Boozy driver gets a ban

A motorist was caught drink-driving without insurance and a licence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 19 how Callum Joseph Oli Steele, 26, was caught over the drink-drive limit in New Houghton.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, said Steele has speeded up when he went past police before stopping and he registered 70microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the limit is 35microgrammes. Steele pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit and to driving without insurance and a licence.

Magistrates sentenced Steele, of Warner Dean Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, to a community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also banned from driving for 20 months.