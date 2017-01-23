Boozed-up man is ordered to pay £613 after abusing police officer

An abusive boozed-up dad who was struggling to cope with child custody arrangements has been ordered to pay £613 after an outburst in the street.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, January 12, how police were called to a domestic incident and Mark Winter, 42, of New Street, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, ended up shouting and swearing and threatening a police officer.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman said: “A police officer was tasked to attend New Street after a report of a domestic incident on Christmas Day.

“A man called Jeffrey Winter was in the street and he said Mark Winter was inside and was going crazy and a female came to the door and asked for help.”

The police officer revealed he could hear screaming from inside the property and Mark Winter had glazed eyes, slurred speech and intoxicants on his breath so he was asked to step outside because he was shouting.

Mr Chapman added that Mark Winter threatened the police officer with violence and he was behaving angrily so he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The defendant pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Defence solicitor John Wilford explained that Mark Winter was already subject to a suspended sentence order concerning previous offences involving pushing his partner and pushing someone at a football match.

Mark Winter’s life had gone into a downward spiral, according to Mr Wilford, and he went to live with his parents and had abstained from drinking alcohol.

But Mr Wilford added that Mark Winter began drinking again after learning that arrangements had been made to reduce contact with his children on Christmas Day.

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Mark Winter £480 and ordered him to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was told that a Derby Crown Court judge would have to consider at a later stage whether to activate his suspended prison sentence after he had breached the order by committing a further offence.