Booze-fuelled thug attacked his partner and her mother

A thug who throttled his partner before assaulting her mother has been given a community order.

Damian Wells, 29, of Hazelby Road, Creswell, attacked his partner at her home in Clowne and he went on to push his partner’s mother.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on June 28 Wells had been drinking and was on the phone to his ex when his partner thought he said something about them getting back together and there was a row.

Mrs Haslam said Wells grabbed his partner’s throat and she went into the bathroom and locked the door but Wells kicked it open and grabbed her by the throat again. Mrs Haslam added that when his partner removed the phone sim card the defendant grabbed her by the throat again but she got away.

Wells later assaulted his partner’s mother, according to Mrs Haslam, when she visited by pressing his head against hers and pushing her. He pleaded guilty to two assaults after the attacks on his partner and her mother on June 9. He also admitted resisting a police constable before his arrest in Whitwell. He was given a 12 month community order on June 29 with alcohol treatment and rehabilitation and a £120 fine. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.