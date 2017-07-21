Boost from fans of X-Factor star

Fans of former X-Factor winner Sam Bailey have raised more than £10,000 for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People by donating at her shows. In February, Sam announced Rainbows as the charity partner for her 2017 ‘Sing My Heart Out’ tour. At each of the UK performances, there was a collection for the hospice, which cares for children and young people with life-limited illnesses.

Now, as our photo shows, Sam has visited the hospice to meet children, young people and staff and present the donation.

Sam said: “I’m so pleased that we have been able to raise £10,300 for Rainbows. The work they do there is just outstanding and every time I visit I feel so proud to be a patron for them. I had such an amazing time on tour and raising much needed funds.”