Bolsover legend Ken Tut is laid to rest

Have your say

The funeral has been held of Bolsover legend Ken Tut.

Mr Tut, who owned Castle Discount Stores on Houfton Road, died aged 72 last month.

Ken Tut's funeral.

Yesterday morning, there was a parade from the shop to Bolsover Castle, where a service was held, followed by a private burial and two wakes.

Pigeons - which Mr Tut kept - were released in his memory.

In a statement, the Tut family said: "Ken fell asleep forever on Saturday, July 15.

"He was well-known in Bolsover and we never realised how popular he actually was until now after all the condolences we have received.

Ken Tut's funeral.

"His pride and joy was his shop - he was there for over 35 years.

"It's the only old-fashioned shop left in the area and people come from miles to see it as they all say this it's like being inside Aladdin's cave.

"The shop and Bolsover will never be the same without him.

"He was a legend.

"The sad news has shocked everyone.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this sad time."

Mr Tut enjoyed socialising and he also kept pigeons and owned a Rolls Royce. He also owned the Quiet Woman pub on Houfton Road.

He leaves his wife, Resham - who is known as Rachel - his children, Manjit, Pam, Sharon and Sunny and his grandchildren, Sophie, Jessica, Lewis, Grace and Hope.

The Tut family added: "Ken is now re-united with his other grandchildren, Joshua and Leon Taylor, who sadly passed away 10 years ago."