Body of missing Derbyshire man found in France

The body of a Derbyshire man has been found in France.

David John Henson, 76, had been living on his boat in the south of France but his family reported him missing when they had not heard from him.

Mr Henson, who is originally from Unstone, was found in his boat on Thursday, July 27, in the Toulous area of France.

His family have been informed, as have French authorities.

Derbyshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal.