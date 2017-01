A motorcyclist was found down an embankment after hitting a wall in Derbyshire.

The biker collided with a wall on Dukes Drive in Buxton just after 2pm yesterday (January 9).

Crews from Buxton and Chapel-en-le-frith attended the scene and found the motorcyclist 8ft down the embankment.

The biker was left in the care of paramedics after being put on a rescue board.

The stop message was received at 2.37pm.