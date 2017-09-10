Big-hearted Isabelle makes a splash and raises lots of charity cash

When Isabelle Ready's aunt was sadly diagnosed with myeloma, the seven-year-old decided to do something to help researchers find a cure for the cancer.

The big-hearted little girl, from Chesterfield, completed a 1,000-metre sponsored swim in 51 minutes, raising a fantastic £3,132 for Sheffield Hospitals Charity's Cure Myeloma Appeal.

Isabelle's dad, John, said: "Isabelle and her aunt are incredibly close and she was so proud of herself for trying to do something to help.

"We were staggered by the amount she raised.

"Friends, family and colleagues were amazingly generous."

John said Isabelle's aunt is on the road to what is hoped a long-term recovery.

He added: "We are hopeful that the money raised benefits people in the future and leads to a complete cure for Dr Andrew Chantry and his team in Sheffield."