Big-hearted Amelia’s music helping the homeless

A little girl has helped to tackle the big problem of homelessness in Chesterfield.

Amelia Kulmer, of Renishaw, played her flute in Chesterfield town centre last month, raising FUNDS for Saltergate-based Pathways, a service for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness.

Pictured are big-hearted Amelia handing over the money to specialist nurse Sarah Sammans, left, and senior housing worker Linda Ford at Pathways’ office on Tuesday. Mrs Sammans said: “This young lady deserves recognition for this massive goodwill gesture and achievement.”

A spokesman for Pathways said: “Our aim is to prevent homelessness. Our mission is to eradicate rough sleeping in our community and to support those without a permanent home to obtain and maintain one.”

If you would like to spare some of your time to volunteer with Pathways or donate to this vital charity and in turn help the homeless, call 01246 498204 or visit www.pathwaysofchesterfield.co.uk