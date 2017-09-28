Bicycles stolen from shed in Hathersage

Thieves broke into two sheds and an outdoor storage locker in Hathersage.

The most recent happened between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, September 21. A storage locker outside a property on The Dale was targeted, and bicycles were taken but then left behind.

Also on The Dale, a bicycle was stolen from a shed outside a home sometime overnight between Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday September 20.

A turquoise coloured Whyte- T- 130SX mountain bike was stolen from a shed in the garden of a property on Moorland Road sometime between Sunday, September 17 and Monday, September 18.

PCSO Anthony Boswell of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “While we are making enquiries into these incidents, we would also like to take the opportunity to remind residents to consider the security of their sheds, garages and outbuildings to help protect their property from thieves.

“I would also urge anyone with information about these bikes, or who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact us.”

People are advised to ensure that all outbuildings are fitted with a quality lock;

Consider purchasing a shed alarm to help to deter a thief and secure any bikes with a quality chain even if they are inside the shed or garage;

Ensure that valuables are kept out of view from passers-by and consider covering any windows from the inside to prevent thieves from taking a look;

Mark valuable items with a forensic property marking fluid and register your valuables with www.immobilise.com, this can help to deter criminals and help police return property if it is stolen and then recovered.

Anyone with information should call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 17*400071, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.Kevin Rogers

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.