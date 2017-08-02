Benjamin Edwards lodges appeal against manslaughter conviction

A young man found guilty of the manslaughter of former soldier Chris Henchliffe has lodged an appeal against his conviction, Nottingham Crown Court has confirmed this afternoon.

In May, a jury unanimously ruled that Benjamin Edwards, 22, was guilty of unlawfully killing Mr Henchliffe, who died in hospital nine days after an altercation outside the Pomegranate Theatre in Corporation Street, Chesterfield, last summer.

Mr Edwards, of Fieldview Place, Chesterfield, was sentenced to five-and-a-half-years in prison by Judge Stuart Rafferty QC.

A spokesman for Nottingham Crown Court said today: "We received notice of appeal in the case of Benjamin Edwards on June 27. It was forwarded to the Court of Appeal on the same day."

During a six-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court, the prosecution said Edwards punched Mr Henchliffe, 26, outside the theatre in an 'act of aggression' - following a row over a spilt drink during a night out.

Edwards denied manslaughter and argued he 'threw a punch' at Mr Henchliffe as he feared he was going to harm his friend.

Dad-of-one Mr Henchliffe, who lived on Maynard Road, Chesterfield, served with the Yorkshire Regiment and completed a tour of Afghanistan.