Search

Belper road reopens after it was closed after two car collision

Police said four men and two women had been arrested

Police said four men and two women had been arrested

0
Have your say

The A6 at Babbington Hospital, Belper, has reopened. (1.53pm)

Derbyshire Constabulary tweeted “The A6 at Belper is now open following the earlier collision. Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident.”