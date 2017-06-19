Baseball bat fight ‘out of character’ for ‘quiet’ Derbyshire estate say residents

Residents say violence which flared up on Saturday night on a Stonebroom housing estate is ‘out of character’ for the area.

Two people were taken to hospital after masked men attacked a group of youths with baseball bats shortly before midnight.

In all, four people were assaulted in the incident - which took place at the junction of Kingsley Crescent and Byron Grove.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I came home and I just saw them all over the street.

“I saw an ambulance and an ambulance car - but there were no police there at that stage.

“I presumed it was the results of a combination of the heat and alcohol.

It was awful - I feel for all the people that have been affected by it. Resident

“It seems to send some people crazy - just sends me to sleep though.”

Police said the violence seemed to have erupted after a group arrived in the area in white van.

A number of masked men then reportedly left the vehicle armed with baseball bats - before assaulting four people.

Another resident said she heard ‘a lot of screaming and arguing’ from her bedroom window.

She said: “I just saw loads of people running around and I saw the white van but didn’t get the number plate.

“It was awful what went off and I really feel for all the people that have been affected by it.”

Police were eventually called to the scene, as well as the Derbyshire Police armed response unit - but no arrests were made.

Two of those hurt were taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital - but none of the injuries are thought to be serious.

Most in the community had heard about the fight on social media and were shocked that it could have happened on what is normally a ‘quiet’ area.

Some said the estate ‘had its moments’ of trouble but that nothing like baseball bats had ever been used before.

“Of the two estates, Mickley is usually far worse,” said one man.

“When I first moved there, police were out three times in the first week.

“But this one is normally quite quiet.”

Some on the estate seemed to think they knew who was responsible for the disturbance, but most were just concerned at what they had heard - especially those with children.

“I didn’t hear anything but it makes you feel scared,” said one woman.

“I’ve got two kids - one little one and an 11-year-old girl so it’s not what you want.”

Police are still appealing for any information regarding the incident.

If you can help, call them on 101 quoting incident number 17000255802.