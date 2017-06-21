Barrow Hill building could be demolished

A derelict building in Barrow Hill could be demolished.

Chesterfield Borough Council is seeking planning permission to knock down Chiswick Court on Romford Way later this year.

The two-storey building used to house six residential flats.

A planning document states: "It is noted that the site lies in an area predominantly residential in nature and therefore it is recommended that any contractor appointed to undertake the works adheres to appropriate working hours.

"The submission details that following completion of demolition works the site will be levelled, top soiled and seeded. It is considered that this chosen method of site remediation is acceptable."

Another planning document states the building contains asbestos but it is proposed this will be removed by a specialist and disposed of off-site.