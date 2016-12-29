Bar helps feed those in need

Bosses at Chesterfield bar Einstein’s say they are ‘so proud’ of their staff, after opening on Christmas Day to offer a complimentary three course dinner, drinks and gifts for the town’s most in need.

Following a successful launch of the Christmas Day charity event last year, company directors Benjamin Parr and Richard Qualter and General Manager, Simone Johnston decided to run the event again in 2016 with the aim of reaching out to even more families and individuals in need.

“We were thrilled to reach out to over 70 guests this year and plan to grow the event every year - no one should be alone on Christmas Day.” Commented Richard Qualter.

“We were blown away by people’s generosity; so many gifts were donated by the public which enabled us to make the day even more special for our guests. We would like to thank everyone that donated presents.”

Guests were transported to the lunch by the team at City Taxis, who also waived their fees for the event.

Company director, Benjamin Parr said: “I’m so proud of the team at Einstein’s - they worked together to create what was a fantastic day for all involved, giving up their time to ensure that others enjoyed their day. A number of the guests thanked us for making their Christmas Day so special.”

The team hope to continue to build the event and will be taking bookings for next year - reaching out to individuals and families in need.