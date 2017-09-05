Banned driver caught behind the wheel fled and scaled a wall

A banned driver who was caught behind the wheel of a car gave police a false name and address before running away.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, September 4, how David Burgess, 26, of Park Crescent, Chapel-en-le-Frith, was pursued by police after they felt he had been driving at speed and after they stopped and questioned him he fled and scaled a wall.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley told a previous hearing: “A Renault Clio was seen travelling at speed at 9pm, on May 18, on Terrace Road, Buxton, and police caught up with it on High Street and the Cattle Market car park where it stopped.”

Miss Bickley added that Burgess gave a false name and address to police and as they checked his details he said he had his driving documents at home and then ran off scaling a wall.

Police revealed that the car had been sold to Burgess two weeks previously and they located a picture of the defendant and confirmed he was the new owner and that he was disqualified from driving.

Burgess pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, obstructing a police constable and he admitted committing an offence while he was subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Annis Rowlands told a previous hearing Burgess was disqualified until August but he had made arrangements to buy a car for his poorly mother.

Miss Rowlands added that the vehicle had been parked in a difficult place and he had tried to get others to drive it for him but foolishly took the chance to move the vehicle himself.

Burgess claimed he had not been speeding but the vehicle did have a noisy exhaust, according to Miss Rowlands.

Magistrates considered a probation report before they sentenced Burgess to 18 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.