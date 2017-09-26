Bakewell Show cancelled for 2018

The organisers of Bakewell Show have announced that the event is to take a year off in 2018.

After this year's event was hit by adverse weather conditions, which left the site a mudbath, the show organisers have decided to rest the ground for a year and reassess the event.

This year's event was hit hard by the bad weather.

Ian Else, joint Show director, said: “Bakewell Show visitor numbers have been falling - a nationwide trend amongst country shows - which suggests that we need a rethink.



“We want to ensure that the show meets peoples needs; a year off in 2018 will not only give the ground time to recover from use in hostile weather conditions, but will also give us time to reconsider the show’s content and focus on our aim of promoting agriculture and horticulture in Derbyshire.



“One of our strengths over the last 200 years has been our ability to change and we now have the perfect opportunity to look to the future and ensure that we are robust enough to face the challenges of the next century.”



Despite the regular Show not taking place, some sections are discussing the organisation of stand-alone events on the Showground during its ‘fallow’ year in order to interact with visitors and determine the popularity of different elements of the existing Show.



Organisers are keen to welcome volunteers who have ideas or are interested in being involved in the new-look show in 2019.



The Society will be arranging a meeting of interested parties in the coming months to form a creative planning group, which will be a creative forum to discuss all ideas on a theme of celebrating 200 years of agriculture and horticulture in Derbyshire.



To be involved contact the Bakewell Show office on 01629 812736 or info@bakewellshow.org.