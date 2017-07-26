Award-winning Derbyshire fine food specialist to close its doors

Have your say

An award-winning Derbyshire cooked and cured meat specialist is to close its doors at the end of July.

Jaquest Food Specialists, of Bolsover, has been serving the area’s meat lovers since 1989, winning countless awards in the process.

After careful consideration we have decided to close permanently at the end of this month Owners’ statement

The smoked meat, fish, and fine food specialist was run until 2014 by husband and wife team John and Pauline Jaquest, when the couple handed over to new owners Rachel Lancaster and Jason Williams.

A statement published on the company’s Facebook page said: “After careful consideration we have decided to close permanently at the end of this month.

“Thank you all very much for your custom.”

Jaquest was based on Station Road for many years, before moving to Bolsover Business Park.

It developed a reputation for supplying top hotels and restaurants, and for exhibiting nationwide, including at the House of Commons.

The business boasted around 50 Guild of Fine Foods Great Taste Awards and became a regular attraction at the Derbyshire Food and Drinks Awards.

Loyal customers took to social media after the company’s announcement to express their dismay at the news.

Anneliese Bates said: “That’s a real shame, fabulous products, hope you have something new to look forward to - or maybe just a rest!”

And Kay Hawkins said: “Oh no! Awards and fabulous foods! It must have been a tough decision.”

The owners responded by saying the decision to close had been ‘tough’ and that they did not, as yet, have future plans.