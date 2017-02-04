Armed robbers raid Co-op store

Police are investigating after armed robbers targeted a Co-op store in Kirk Hallam on Friday night.

Officers from Derbyshire police said two men with knives entered the shop on Ladywood Road, at about 9.50pm.

A spokesman for the force said: “They went around the back of the counter and took cigarettes and cash from the till before leaving. No one was injured.

“One robber is of medium build and wore a camouflage jacket and dark bottoms. He wore a beige woolly hat and a mask. The other man wore a green jacket, black balaclava, beige trousers and had a scarf round his neck.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting reference 1101 of February 3. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”