Armed police called to ‘suspicious package’ at Chesterfield FC

Armed police were called to Chesterfield Football Club after a report of a ‘suspicious package’.

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit attended the Proact Stadium yesterday morning at about 10am.

The Derbyshire Armed Response Unit tweeted: “Turned out to be false alarm, but good to see people being aware and vigilant.”

In response to the tweet by police, Spireites supporters replied with some light-hearted comments about the call-out.

One man said: “Was it a win?”

Another wrote: “Was it a trophy?”

A woman posted: “Was it a ball in the other teams net ? Glad it was nothing sinister.”

Another man said: “Was it Gary Caldwell’s bag of attacking and defending formations he’s left for the next manager?”