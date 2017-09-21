Armed police called to ‘suspicious package’ at Chesterfield FC

Armed police were called to Chesterfield Football Club after a report of a ‘suspicious package’.
Derbyshire Armed Response Unit attended the Proact Stadium yesterday morning at about 10am.
The Derbyshire Armed Response Unit tweeted: “Turned out to be false alarm, but good to see people being aware and vigilant.”
In response to the tweet by police, Spireites supporters replied with some light-hearted comments about the call-out.
One man said: “Was it a win?”
Another wrote: “Was it a trophy?”
A woman posted: “Was it a ball in the other teams net ? Glad it was nothing sinister.”
Another man said: “Was it Gary Caldwell’s bag of attacking and defending formations he’s left for the next manager?”