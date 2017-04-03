Armed police attend incident in Ilkeston town centre last night

Armed police officers attended an incident in Ilkeston town centre last night.

Several police cars were seen near the Market Place just before 9pm on Sunday.

A police helicopter was also reportedly seen flying over the town and police dogs were in the area.

A statement on Derbyshire Constabulary’s Facebook page last night said: “At 20:55hrs on Sunday police attended an address in Ilkeston town centre after reports of a robbery. Police are requesting that anyone with any information should contact 101 and quote incident number 1033 02/04/17.”

