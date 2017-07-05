Armed man narrowly escapes a prison sentence after wielding a knife in the street

An angry knife-wielding man has been given a suspended prison sentence after he brandished the weapon in the street while making threats.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 4 how Jason Campion, 27, of Dickens Drive, Holmewood, Chesterfield, lost his temper after he had received a call from his uncle’s phone when there was “bad blood” between them.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin explained that the defendant’s grandmother had called the defendant using Campion’s uncle’s phone and without answering the call the defendant thought his uncle had called him.

Mr Matkin said the defendant turned up at his grandmother’s home at Waterloo Street, Clay Cross, and got a knife and went into the street waving it about on two occasions while shouting abuse.

The defendant told police he had lost his temper and had gone to Clay Cross in a confrontational manner but his defence solicitor Steve Brint also explained he had gone to the property to collect disco equipment.

Campion pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a black-handled kitchen knife, in a public place without authority after the incident on February 4.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Campion had been in care as a youngster and there is no love lost between him and his uncle.

Mr Brint added that there had been an understanding that the defendant and his uncle would have nothing to do with each other so Campion had been upset by the phone contact.

Campion has also struggled with mental health issues and suffers with depression and is having help with anger management, according to Mr Brint.

Mr Brint said Campion had a knife in his hand and when he ran outside he was shouting and ranting with threats towards his uncle but his uncle was not present.

Magistrates sentenced Campion to six weeks in custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Resolve programme.

He was also ordered to pay £200 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also imposed a 12 month restraining order on Campion.