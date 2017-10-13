Apprenticeship success at Derbyshire Police headquarters

Eleven apprentices have passed with flying colours at Derbyshire Constabulary.

They have been working towards a Level 2 in Business Administration in various departments from forensics to finance and criminal justice to crime support.

Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton said; “Our apprenticeship programme is really important because it allows us to bring young people into the organisation who come with a whole range of new skills. We want to nurture and develop these young people to give them a good start to their careers.

“I am delighted to see so many of the apprentices we have worked with over the last year move into full time roles or higher level apprenticeships with us.”

Derbyshire Constabulary has worked with Learning Unlimited to develop a programme which ensures that apprentices are given a wide range of work experiences and quality training support to gain a qualification, at the same time as equipping them with vital employability skills.

Courtney Ellis, aged 19 from Heanor, has been working as an administrative support assistant in the Operations Support team. She said: “ I have learned so much over the last 12 months of my apprenticeship. I am based with the command team on a day to day basis which has given me the chance to work alongside the firearms department, the collision officers and the dog team. It has given me a real insight into how the constabulary operates and how vital support roles like the one I have been doing are to the organisation.”

Louie Spooner, age 17 from Derby, said: “I never realised just how big an organisation it is so it’s been fascinating to find out the sheer size and reach Derbyshire Constabulary has. I’ve worked across a range of departments and all of the staff are incredibly supportive. aI’m progressing on to a Level 3 in Social Media and Digital Marketing now.”

The apprentices have been praised by managers for their enthusiasm, aptitude and academic abilities as well as for the way they consistently delivered a high standard of work.

A ceremony was held at the force’s headquarters in Ripley where the Deputy Chief Constable congratulated them on their successful start to a promising career.