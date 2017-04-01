Apprentices needed for top UK company based in Chesterfield

Markerstudy - which was last month named the fourth best big company to work for in the UK by the Sunday Times newspaper - is to hold an apprenticeship open evening in Chesterfield.

The event will take place at the insurance firm's offices on Britannia Road between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on April 25.

A company spokesman said: "Here you will get the chance to learn more about the ALEX apprenticeship scheme, speak to existing members of staff, meet last year's apprentices and take a tour of our Chesterfield offices.

"If you think this would be ideal for someone you know then please ask them to register interest and confirm attendance by emailing efreeman@markerstudy.com. We encourage all future apprentices to attend with a parent or suardian so please indicate the number of seats you wish to reserve."

For more information about Markerstudy, visit www.markerstudy.com