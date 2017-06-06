Appeal to trace owner of ring handed in to police station

Derbyshire Police are appealing to find the owner of a ring found in Barlborough which may be of sentimental value to someone.

The ring was picked up by a member of the public in Chesterfield Road, Barlborough on Wednesday, May 10.

It is a yellow metal ring with diamond coloured stones and two letters engraved, which may be someone’s initials.

The ring was handed in at Chesterfield Police Station on Tuesday, May 30.

If you think the property may be yours please contact the enquiry office at Chesterfield police station in Beetwell Street by either dropping in or calling 101, quoting reference 297 of May 30.