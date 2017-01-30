Appeal to find owner of suspected stolen rotavator

Derbyshire police are appealing to find the owner of a rotavator they believe may have been stolen.

The machine was recovered by officers while they were searching a house in Chesterfield on Thursday, January 19.T

the police have releasing a photo of the rotavator, a Honda GX25, in a bid to trace its owner.

Is this your machine, or do you know someone who has had a rotavator like this that has gone missing?

If you recognise the machine or have any information which could help the enquiry contact PC Rich Clarke, quoting reference 17000027285, by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.