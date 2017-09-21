Appeal to find missing man who could be in Matlock Bath

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing from Scotland who may be in the Matlock Bath area.

John Paterson, 51, was last seen at around 9am on Wednesday, August 23 but has not returned home or been in contact with friends or family since this time.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “John is known to frequent the Morningside, city centre and Portobello areas of Edinburgh and can be regularly seen out busking with his guitar and bongo.

“He is also known to travel extensively, having previously visited Chester Exeter, Nottingham and Torquay. As part of our inquiries we are liaising with colleagues from these forces to see if has travelled to their area.

“We’d also urge John to get in touch with us directly to let us know he is safe.”

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build, grey hair, a grey beard and blue eyes. John was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark jumper and jeans.

If you think you have seen John or know where he is call police immediately on 101 and quote incident number 2206 of the 25th August.