APPEAL: Have you seen man reported missing from Chesterfield Royal Hospital?

Police are growing concerned for the safety of a missing man last seen at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Paul Marsden, 30, was last seen on Saturday, August 19.

He is believed to have connections to the Derby area.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 11in of medium build with short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and trainers, and could be wearing glasses.

Anyone who has seen Paul, or who knows of his whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident number 739 of August 19.