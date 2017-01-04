Appeal for witnesses to motorbike and car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a collision between a motorbike and a car in Newbold.

The incident happened at the junction of Highfield Lane and Newbold Avenue and involved a Kawasaki motorbike and a Fiat 500.

The 28-year-old rider of the motorbike suffered back and leg injuries and needed hospital treatment following the collision, which happened at about 6pm on December 7.

Officers are now appealing for any further witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who can help should call PC Kirsty Handby on 101, quoting reference 16000404043.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.