Appeal for bike owner to come forward

Derbyshire Police are keen to identify the owner of the pictured brand new Boardman Mountain Bike, which has been recovered by officers in the Leabrooks area of Alfreton.

The bike is believed to have been stolen.

A 29-year-old has been arrested and released under investigation.

If you believe the bike to be yours, and are able to provide the police with its unique frame number to verify this contact PC Chris Tyler on 101 quoting reference number 17000309271.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.